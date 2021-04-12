Q4 Earnings Preview: Strong performance expected by banks; near-term uncertainty from second wave of Covid-19 prevails

The earnings of banks during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 are expected to see a sharp spike on yearly basis on account of low base in the previous year. With events like the Supreme Court ruling out moratorium extension, waiver of interest, standstill norms, analysts believe a realistic reflection of lender’s performance shall be seen this quarter.

Banks are likely to see low treasury income or even MTM losses in some cases with yields rising around 40 bps during the quarter ended March 2021. Overall credit cost is expected to remain elevated with some QoQ decline.

Global brokerage firm CLSA expects large banks’ Q4FY21 performance to continue to surprise positively in terms of asset quality and PPOP, but management discussion is likely to shift to the possible impact of a second wave of Covid-19.

“While near-term uncertainty of Covid-19 wave-2 will continue and could impact retail growth/asset quality at the margin, we believe it is unlikely to reverse the improving corporate credit cycle,” CLSA said.

Slippages are estimated to moderate for all large banks versus Q3FY21 except SBI, which had negligible slippages in Q3FY21. For MFI, ageing of overdue loans remains a key risk, especially for Bandhan Bank (14-15% overdue loans).

Core PPOP growth of large private banks will remain strong at +15 percent YoY growth with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank having core PPOP growth of 18-25 percent, YoY, CLSA said. It expects core PPOP growth for IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank to remain muted at 0-8 percent YoY growth.

Net Interest Margins (NIM) are expected to remain largely stable on a QoQ basis with upside risk of rising rates and lower liquidity and downside risks of lower spreads to margins evenly placed.

HDFC Bank is expected to see core PPOP of +16 percent YoY and PAT growth of 20 percent YoY, as per CLSA estimates. Commentary around RBI’s ban on cards and corporate deleveraging will be key.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are expected to witness 18-25 percent core PPOP growth.

“Slippages will moderate from 3Q levels, and P&L provisioning should come down for Axis Bank. We expect ICICI Bank, Axis Bank to carry +1% of loans as contingency provisions into FY22F,” CLSA said.

Loan growth for Kotak Mahindra Bank picked up in Q3FY21 and it is expected to see 5 percent QoQ growth in Q4FY21.

Slippages of SBI at Rs 150 billion (0.6% of loans) will be higher than Q3FY21, but new stress formation to remain within management’s guidance of Rs 600 billion, the brokerage said.

Among NBFCs, AUM growth for HDFC Ltd is likely to inch up to 11 percent YoY and net interest income (NII) growth may remain robust but moderate to 16 percent YoY growth.