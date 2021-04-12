Q4 Earnings Preview: Strong performance expected by banks; near-term uncertainty from second wave of Covid-19 prevails Updated : April 12, 2021 02:22 PM IST HDFC Bank is expected to see core PPOP of +16 percent YoY and PAT growth of 20 percent YoY. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are expected to witness 18-25 percent core PPOP growth. Loan growth for Kotak Mahindra Bank picked up in Q3FY21 and it is expected to see 5 percent QoQ growth in Q4FY21. Published : April 12, 2021 02:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply