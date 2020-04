The outbreak of COVID-19 has dislocated recovery in cement demand that was seen over past few months when volumes rose around 6 percent YoY from November 2019 to February 2020.

While the impact was concentrated in the second fortnight of March 2020, analysts expect cement volumes for the sector in Q4FY20 to fall by around 10 percent YoY.

The disruption has come at a time of seasonally peak demand period for cement causing higher volume loss and resulting in an estimated overall 10-12 percent volume decline for the industry, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal.

Despite a dip in volumes, analysts are of the view that the cement companies would show decent earnings performance during the March quarter led by high cement prices and low fuel cost.

All-India average cement prices stood firm, rising 4 percent QoQ and 3 percent YoY led by high prices in the north and central India regions. Cost tailwinds continued during the quarter as domestic petcoke prices declined 15 percent YoY to Rs 7,597/tonne. The cost of imported coal and fuel prices also remained benign during the quarter.

In 4QFY20, analysts at Motilal Oswal expect aggregate EBITDA for cement companies under to rise 10 percent YoY and 24 percent QoQ, driven by 5 percent YoY and 3.5 percent QoQ improvement in realization.

“This should result in 23 percent YoY/QoQ improvement in EBITDA per tonne to Rs 1,113/tonne. Aggregate net profit should also rise 2 percent YoY/34 percent QoQ despite an expected 12 percent YoY volume decline due to plant shutdowns from March 23 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the brokerage said in a report.

Among cement companies, Edelweiss Securities estimates UltraTech Cement’s blended realisations to rise 3.5 percent and EBITDA to grow 41 percent, QoQ. Blended EBITDA/tonne is expected to rise 24 percent YoY to Rs 1,231 (up 30 percent QoQ).

Ambuja Cement’s realisations are likely to rise 3.5 percent QoQ given its minimal presence in the troubled South region. With benefits of falling fuel cost, estimate EBITDA to surge 32 percent YoY. EBITDA/tonne at Rs 1,045 is expected to rise 44 percent YoY (25 percent QoQ), according to the brokerage.

ACC is expected to clock over 4 percent on quarter rise in core profit and realisations are expected to hold up firm, rising 3.5 percent QoQ. With some cost benefit expected from falling fuel prices, estimate EBITDA to dip marginally by 1 percent YoY. EBITDA/ton at Rs 770 is estimated to rise 9 percent YoY (up 11 percent QoQ).

Going ahead, Edelweiss Securities expects the outlook for the next 12 months remains challenging amid the 21-day lockdown in India to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

“In our assessment, this would severely affect demand in H1FY21, and that the recovery would follow H2FY21 onwards. While we estimate FY21 earnings to see significant downward revision, we are hopeful that FY22 will be a normalized year, implying a sharp earnings recovery,” the brokerage said.