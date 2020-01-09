Q3FY20 earnings preview: Dismal volume performance to dent topline of auto sector
Updated : January 09, 2020 03:46 PM IST
According to Reliance Securities, the two-wheeler industry witnessed rough patch due to higher inventory at dealers’ end and low retail off-take.
The CV segment has been getting impacted due to the higher axle load norm, which led to additional system capacity and a temporary halt on construction projects since the last 6-8 months.
Reliance Securities expects a net profit of auto companies to decline 3 percent YoY and remain flat QoQ primarily due to better performance of Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more