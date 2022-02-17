Q3 was banking sector's best show in over 6 years, and public sector banks were the heroes 

Amid one of the biggest loan frauds coming to light, there is a piece of news the banking sector can cheer about. In the October to December period of 2021-22 (Q3FY22), the sector reported the best quarterly profits in over six years—twenty-five quarters, to be exact.

And this feat was led by public sector banks. In the past 25 quarters, public sector banks reported combined positive net numbers only 11 times, whereas private sector banks reported combined positive net numbers throughout.

But for the past seven straight quarters, public sector banks have been reporting a steady rise in profit after tax. The last combined net loss (Rs 26,444 crore) posted by pubic sector banks was in Q4FY20.

Turnaround in public sector banks

Net profit / (loss) PSU banks (Rs cr) Private banks (Rs cr) Total (Rs cr) Q3FY22 18,308 26,866 45,174 Q2FY22 17,699 19,154 36,854 Q1FY22 14,615 17,560 32,175 Q4FY21 10,167 15,940 26,107 Q3FY21 7,766 19,749 27,515 Q2FY21 9,165 18,685 27,850 Q1FY21 6,001 14,319 20,320 Q4FY20 (26,444) 5,477 (20,967) Q3FY20 (8,474) 16,460 7,986 Q2FY20 (4,186) 11,399 7,213 Q1FY20 123 13,298 13,421

The public sector banks reported a 136 percent year-on-year rise in combined net profits at Rs 18,308 crore in Q3FY22. Quarterly, profits were up by 3.4 percent. Also, none of the public sector banks reported a net loss in Q3FY22.

The turnaround in the public sector lenders' quarter-on-quarter profits was led by UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and State Bank of India (SBI).

Private banks also performed strongly on account of lower slippages and strong recovery.

The combined net profit of private lenders grew 40 percent quarter-on-quarter and 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 26,866 crore in Q3FY22. Robust growth was reported by RBL Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB), IDFC Bank, J&K Bank, CSB Bank, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, among others. Only two private sector banks – South Indian Bank and Ujjivan SFB – posted net losses.

The latest numbers indicate that the banking sector's performance in stressed assets is improving.

GNPAs decline

Banks (Rs cr) Q3FY22 Q3FY21 Q2FY22 YOY QOQ PAT 45,174 27,516 36,854 64.2 22.6 GNPA 757,443 743,080 784,494 1.9 (3.4) NNPA 219,563 174,054 237,574 26.1 (7.6) GNPA (%) 6.72 7.22 7.31 (50) bps (59) bps NNPA (%) 1.95 1.69 2.21 26 bps (27) bps

In its December Financial Stability Report (FSR), the Reserve Bank noted that banks' gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio may rise to 8.1 per cent by September 2022 under the baseline scenario and to 9.5 per cent under a severe stress scenario.

According to the Q3FY22 numbers, the banking sector's GNPA ratio stood at 6.72 percent—down from 7.31 percent in Q2FY22 and 7.22 percent in Q3FY21. In absolute value, GNPAs reduced 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 757,443 crore in Q3FY22. They, however, grew 1.9 percent, year-on-year.

A portion of the credit for the decline in GNPAs goes to public sector banks. Their GNPA ratio dropped from a high of 15.63 percent in FY18 to 8.39 percent in Q3FY22. It was at 9.09 in Q2FY22 and 9.29 percent in Q3FY21. In absolute value, GNPA of public sector banks reduced 3.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 3.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 593,486 crore in Q3FY22.

Many banks, including City Union Bank, Karnataka Bank, Equitas SFB, South Indian Bank, etc., continue to have low core provision coverage. Fee income was high in Q3FY22, which largely offset net interest margin compression for many lenders.

Asset quality of private lenders also improved marginally quarter-on-quarter. Their GNPA ratio stood at 3.91 percent in Q3FY22—this was down from 4.29 percent in Q2FY22 but slightly higher than 3.49 percent in Q3FY21. Their GNPAs declined 3.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 163,957 crore in Q3FY22. They, however, grew 27.7 percent year on year.

Stress conditions

The RBI noted in its FSR that banks would have sufficient capital, both at the aggregate and individual levels, even under stress conditions.

Restructured books indicate the possibility of future stress in lenders' balance sheet. Overall, lenders restructured Rs 263,414 crore worth of loans, forming 2.38 percent of the outstanding loan books. The numbers don't include IDBI Bank, City Union Bank, and Dhanlaxmi Bank data as the lenders did not disclose these figures.

The SBI had the highest restructured book, by amount, at Rs 32,895 crore. Lowest restructured book, amount wise, was that of CSB Bank. As a percentage of the loan, the highest restructured book was that of Suryoday SFB at 16.66 percent and the lowest was that of Kotak Mahindra Bank at 0.5 percent.

The RBI has warned in its FSR that emerging signs of stress in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the microfinance segment call for close monitoring of these portfolios, going forward.