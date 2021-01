The third quarter of fiscal 2021 is turning out to be the third in a row to show more corporate earnings beats than misses with beat/miss ratio of 3.2 within the NIFTY200 index.

This indicates corporate profitability continues to be ahead of expectations and analysts expect this should lead to further upgrades and support valuations.

Breaking up the NIFTY200 index, the free float profit after tax (PAT) growth for the NIFTY50 was 16 percent, while for the NIFTY Next50 and NIFTYMidcap100 it was at 41 percent and 55 percent respectively driven by a swing in the profitability of corporate banks and metal stocks, according to an ICICI Securities’ report.

Source: ICICI Securities report

However, banks had a relatively lower beat/miss ratio of 1 as gross non-performing assets (NPA) and credit costs continued to be elevated although operating performance remained strong for most banks, it noted.

The rise in proforma GNPAs and credit cost remains an overhang on near-term earnings. Overall bank credit for Q3FY21 grew 6.7 percent although some banks showed growth in advances of more than 20 percent while others maintained caution on credit growth.

“The aggregate consumption demand trend remains unclear as growth is mixed and also a function of pent-up demand, festive demand and shift towards organised sector,” the brokerage said.

Discretionary spend (retail and restaurants) continue to show negative YoY growth while organised grocery retail shows modest growth. Auto demand was robust.

Also, strong cement and steel volumes indicate construction activity related to infrastructure and housing picked up in Q3. The above is corroborated by the Government’s capital expenditure picking up sharply in Q3.

During the quarter, merchandise exports improved while IT services export remained stable.