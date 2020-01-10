Q3 earnings: Metal players to see muted performance as weak realisations outweigh volumes, cost improvement
Updated : January 10, 2020 05:55 PM IST
Iron ore and coking coal cost per tonne of steel consumption receded by Rs 500-600/tonne and Rs 1,400-1,600/tonne.
The cost improvements fell short of covering the entire fall in the price hike, translating to lower EBITDA/tonne.
The non-ferrous space has performed better mainly due to moderating power costs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more