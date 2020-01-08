#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Q3 earnings preview: Banks to see stable asset quality, NIMs to remain under pressure

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:38 PM IST

Brokerages do not expect any meaningful turnaround in credit costs for most banks due to continuing overhang of stressed assets.
Loan growth is likely to be the strongest at HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank at around 20 percent YoY, while PSU bank growth is likely to remain muted, Credit Suisse said.
The asset quality of banks in Q3FY20 is estimated to remain stable as there were no major corporate slippages reported during the quarter.
