Q3 earnings preview: Banks to see stable asset quality, NIMs to remain under pressure

The banking sector is likely to witness a moderate 10-percent rise in operating profit in the quarter ended December 2019 led by decelerating system credit growth, muted margins and fee income.

The quarter also witnessed strong recovery led by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) resolution of some of the major companies such as Essar Steel and Ruchi Soya. Power projects such as Prayagraj, Korba West, and Rattan India also witnessed a resolution during the quarter.

Brokerages do not expect any meaningful turnaround in credit costs for most banks due to the continuing overhang of stressed assets.

Credit growth has further declined to 7 percent as against 14 percent YoY in the corresponding period last year.

The drag is attributable to a slowdown in credit to services segment, which is growing at 5 percent as against 28 percent last year. Growth in the corporate segment is moving northward with a growth of 2.5 percent and the retail segment is growing steadily at 16 percent, IDBI Capital said in a report.

Net interest margins (NIMs) would remain under pressure as deposit growth has outpaced loan demand and most banks are now carrying excess liquidity. Deposit rates have been reduced by 70-100 bps by private banks over the past six months.

With positive system liquidity throughout Q3FY20 coupled with muted credit growth, banks had cut deposit rates in excess of lending rates during the quarter which may help improve its spreads over the next few quarters.

In Q3FY20, pre‐provision operating profit (PPOP) of banks is expected to increase by 30 percent YoY (+10 percent QoQ) driven by PSU banks, which will report a growth of 60 percent (on a lower base). Retail banks will show 12 percent YoY (+1 percent QoQ), said Phillip Capital.

The asset quality of banks in Q3FY20 is estimated to remain stable as there were no major corporate slippages reported during the quarter.

“However, credit costs are likely to remain elevated as recovery prospects remain weak (excluding the Essar resolution) and the risk of further slippages from SME book remains an overhang. Banks with exposure to Essar Steel are likely to witness a jump in their other income reflecting recoveries from that account,” ICICI Securities said.

Credit Suisse believes Q3 should witness one of the highest recoveries driven by Essar Steel that will also aid NIMs of PSU banks. However, corporate slippages and provisioning will also move up, on the back of RBI reported divergences and accounts like Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL).

Loan growth is likely to be the strongest at HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank at around 20 percent YoY, while PSU bank growth is likely to remain muted, Credit Suisse said.

It also expects some of the private banks to cut their growth guidance.

PAT growth will be positively impacted for private banks, as they have reduced their tax rates to 25 percent, while PSU banks remain at 34 percent, it added.

Among small banks, ICICI Securities expects most of them to deliver more than 10 percent YoY growth in profit after tax. However, NII growth for banks like City Union Bank, Karur Vyasya Bank and South Indian Bank is likely to remain muted given pressure on margins and growth.

Increased focus on productivity, muted branch expansion plans and higher base of Q2FY20 are likely to keep operating expense growth muted in Q3FY20, it added.