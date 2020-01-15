#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Q3 Earnings Preview: 10 stocks that may report loss, says Motilal Oswal

Updated : January 15, 2020 03:43 PM IST

10 stocks are expected to report a loss in the October-December quarter, as per a report by Motilal Oswal.
In metals sector, no stock is expected to post a rise in profit in the quarter, according to the report.
The stress in the telecom sector has called for combined efforts by both the government and telecom companies to clear the financial mess, the report said.
