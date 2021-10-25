Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 10% loan growth for Axis Bank; 2.4% NII for Kotak Mahindra Bank

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will report Q2FY22 numbers on Tuesday. The Street expects strong earnings momentum from Axis Bank, both YoY and QoQ. For Kotak Bank, analysts are working with a 26-quarter high NIM of 4.7%. The bank's asset quality will be closely watched.

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will report their Q2FY22 numbers on Tuesday.

The Street is anticipating strong earnings momentum from Axis Bank on year-on-year (YoY) basis, as well as sequential basis.

Loan growth for Axis Bank is expected to be around 10 percent YoY, while net interest margin (NIM) is seen remaining stable on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. One should also watch out for restructuring details for how the numbers will pan out.

Also Read:

Axis Bank’s asset quality is expected to improve as analysts like Phillip Capital expect a slippage in formation of bad loans at Rs 5,000 crore versus Rs 6,500 crore in the previous quarter.

CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 10 percent YoY and close to 4 percent QoQ.

For Kotak Mahindra Bank, the analysts are working with a 26-quarter high NIM of 4.7 percent.

The loan growth on sequential basis will be healthy given the fact that the bank has had an acquisition in this quarter as well. The low-cost deposit traction will continue to gain momentum. It was at 60 percent plus in the previous quarter, and that will aid the NIM to be strong on sequential basis.

The asset quality for Kotak Mahindra Bank will be closely watched. Analysts like Phillip Capital are working with a gross non-performing asset (GNPA) number of 3.7 percent, compared to 3.56 percent in the previous quarter.

CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests NII growth of just 2.4 percent YoY and about 1.7 percent sequentially.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari listing out the key expectations.