Q2 earnings: Mindtree posts Rs 399 crore net profit

Mindtree on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 399 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted Mindtree to report a net profit of Rs 358 crore over revenue of Rs 2,500 crore, and a margin of 17.4 percent.

#2QWithCNBCTV18 | Mindtree reports Q2 earnings:Net profit at Rs 399 cr Vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 358 cr pic.twitter.com/IvGrILnyED — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 13, 2021

The IT firm had posted a 61.2 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter

Mindtree shares have rewarded investors with a return of 171 percent in the past year. In the past six months alone, Mindtree shares have risen nearly 110 percent in value.