India Inc Earnings LIVE Updates: Infosys Rs 5,421 crore net profit beats Street estimates, company ups revenue guidance

India Inc Earnings Updates: Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree are reporting their financial results for the July-September period today. Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree shares closed higher ahead of the Q2 earnings announcements by the three IT companies. Last week, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- the country's largest IT services provider -- kicked off the corporate earnings season, by reporting a set of financial results that missed Street estimates. Analysts will keenly track the quarterly numbers at a time when the rupee has depreciated to the 75 level. Weakness in the rupee augurs well for exporters such as IT companies, which earn the lion's share of their revenue from foreign markets.
Infosys Q2 | Revenue at $3,998 million, meets Street estimates
Infosys reported revenue of $3,998 million for the quarter ended September 30, meeting Street estimates.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's revenue at $3,991 million.
Infosys board announces interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY22
The IT giant's board announced an interim dividend of Rs per share for the current financial year.
Wipro Q2 | CFO Jatin Dalal says EPS growth robust at 23.8% YoY
Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said the company has sustained its operating margins in Q2 in a narrow band even after absorbing the full impact of our recent acquisitions, and investing significantly in its business across sales, capabilities and talent.
"We completed a salary increase covering 80% of our colleagues, making it the second hike in this calendar year. We delivered a robust growth in EPS of 23.8% YoY," he said.
Infosys Q2 Earnings | Net profit at Rs 5,421 crore, beats Street estimates; revenue meets expectations
Mindtree Q2 Earnings | Mindtree profit up 16% QoQ to Rs 399 crore, beats Street estimates
Mindtree reported revenue of Rs 2,586.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 12.8 percent sequentially. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company to report a net profit of Rs 358 crore.
Wipro Q2 | CEO Thierry Delaporte says results demonstrate company's business strategy working well
Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said: “The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5% organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28% YoY growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the $10Bn milestone of annualized revenue run rate.”
Wipro Q2 Earnings | Company expects December quarter IT services revenue to grow 2-4% sequentially
Wipro said it expects its IT services revenue to be in the range of $2,631 million-$2,683 million in the quarter ending December 31, translating into sequential growth of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent.
Wipro Q2 Results | IT services revenue exceeds Street expectations
Wipro reported revenue of Rs 19,760 crore from the IT services segment for the quarter ended September 30, beatings Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the IT major to report IT services revenue of Rs 19,183 crore.
The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at Rs 3,492 crore, exceeding analysts' estimate of Rs 3,244 crore.
Q2 Earnings | Wipro posts Rs 2,931 crore profit, down 9.6% QoQ
Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 2,930.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, down 9.6 percent sequentially. Revenue came in at Rs 19,667.4 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 18,252.4 crore in the previous quarter.
Q2 Earnings | Street expects Infy to revise revenue guidance up to 15-17%
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Infosys to revise its revenue guidance up to 15-17 percent. (Read more on what to expect from Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree results)
What to expect from IT stocks now
The coronavirus crisis has turned the once defensive IT sector of Indian market into a major driving force. Until a few years ago, IT was considered as an export-driven, value-oriented defensive sector in the country, with tech giants such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech well-known for their ability to generate free cash flows, brokerage Ventura Securities said in a note recently. (Read more on IT shares here)
Wipro shares up 76% in last 12 months
Wipro shares have risen 76 percent in the last 12 months, and 58 percent in the last six alone.
Here's how the Wipro stock has fared in the recent past:
Q2 Earnings | Mindtree expected to post Rs 358 crore profit
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Mindtree to report a net profit of Rs 358 crore over revenue of Rs 2,500 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
How Infosys shares have fared in recent past
Infosys shares have rewarded investors with a return of 46 percent in the past one year, and 21 percent in the last six months alone. (Catch LIVE market updates)
Q2 Earnings | Infosys Q2 profit expected at Rs 5,254 crore, revenue at Rs 29,570 crore
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Infosys to report a net profit of Rs 5,254 crore over revenue of Rs 29,570 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
TCS shares flat; Nifty IT index up 1.2%
Q2 Earnings | IT shares rise ahead of Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree results
Here's how some of the Indian IT stocks have performed in the recent past:
|Stock
|Return (%)
|Three months
|Six months
|One year
|TCS
|15
|18.1
|29.7
|Infosys
|9.5
|21
|46.1
|Wipro
|25.7
|57.6
|75.6
|Mindtree
|71.9
|109.7
|170.6
|HCL Tech
|28.7
|27.2
|38.6
|Tech Mahindra
|31.8
|38.2
|59.5
Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree shares rise 1-2% ahead of Q2 results; BSE IT index up 1%
Here's how members of the IT index fared in late afternoon deals:
Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree to post Q2 earnings soon
Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree will report their financial results for the September quarter later today. Last week, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season by reporting a set of quarterly results that fell short of Street estimates. (Read more on TCS Q2 results)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's India Inc Earnings LIVE Blog
Good evening, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's coverage of India Inc earnings where we bring the latest news on the financial performance of some of India's top businesses. As the earnings season begins, be the first to catch the vital financials of the movers and shakers of Corporate India to make informed investment bets. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great earnings season. Good luck!