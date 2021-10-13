India Inc Earnings LIVE Updates: Infosys Rs 5,421 crore net profit beats Street estimates, company ups revenue guidance

Wipro Q2 | CFO Jatin Dalal says EPS growth robust at 23.8% YoY

Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said the company has sustained its operating margins in Q2 in a narrow band even after absorbing the full impact of our recent acquisitions, and investing significantly in its business across sales, capabilities and talent.

"We completed a salary increase covering 80% of our colleagues, making it the second hike in this calendar year. We delivered a robust growth in EPS of 23.8% YoY," he said.