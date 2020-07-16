  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Updated : July 16, 2020 09:28 PM IST

The consumer sector is likely to see cumulative sales decline of 20.5 percent, EBITDA decline of 30.5 percent and net profit decline of 28.9 percent, YoY, in Q1FY21.
The raw material cost remained benign during the quarter which may aid the margins of FMCG companies.
Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement