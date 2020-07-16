Earnings Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown Updated : July 16, 2020 09:28 PM IST The consumer sector is likely to see cumulative sales decline of 20.5 percent, EBITDA decline of 30.5 percent and net profit decline of 28.9 percent, YoY, in Q1FY21. The raw material cost remained benign during the quarter which may aid the margins of FMCG companies. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply