Q1FY20 earnings preview: Pharma sector likely to see third straight quarter of double-digit growth
Updated : July 12, 2019 01:20 PM IST
Analysts expect sales to grow by around 15 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019-2020 led by sales in the US market.
US sales are likely to rise around 19-21 percent year-over-year
