CreditAccess Grameen expects strong growth in FY24, says CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar

CreditAccess Grameen, under the leadership of Udaya Kumar Hebbar, has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of challenging economic conditions. The institution's proactive approach in managing costs, coupled with its focus on customer growth and portfolio expansion, bodes well for its future prospects. As the company progresses through the fiscal year 2023-2024, stakeholders and investors eagerly await the results and the institution's continued commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO, CreditAccess Grameen, one of India's leading microfinance company, shared positive insights on the company's performance and future prospects. Expressing optimism about the financial institution's growth trajectory, Hebbar highlighted key indicators that support its positive outlook.

One of the key highlights from the interview was the prediction of an impressive portfolio growth for the financial year 2023-2024.

Hebbar stated, "We guide 20-25 percent in terms of portfolio growth and 15-18 percent customer growth.”

This growth projection demonstrates the confidence that CreditAccess Grameen has in its ability to cater to the financial needs of its customers effectively.

The company's customer base is also expected to witness significant expansion, with Hebbar projecting a growth rate of around 15-18 percent in the same period. This notable customer growth reaffirms the institution's commitment to financial inclusion and its ability to reach out to more underserved communities.

Discussing the recent performance, Hebbar expressed satisfaction with the results achieved during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024.

"Quarter one has been a good quarter for CreditAccess Grameen, we have grown with customer acquisitions, growth with good disbursals," he stated.

This strong performance during the initial months of the fiscal year sets a positive tone for the company's future operations.

Despite the encouraging performance, Hebbar affirmed that the company would adhere to its current guidance while closely monitoring market dynamics. He emphasised, "We want to wait for one more quarter and will review if there is a change in guidance but at this point of time, we are sticking to our guidance and we will review after a quarter."

This cautious yet proactive approach ensures that CreditAccess Grameen stays responsive to any changes in the economic landscape.

CreditAccess Grameen's ability to maintain a healthy net interest margin (NIM) was another crucial aspect discussed during the interview.

Hebbar revealed, "In terms of NIMs, we guided 12-12.2 percent."

The management's emphasis on cost control has enabled the company to optimise its cost of funds efficiently, thus positively impacting its NIM and overall profitability.

For more details, watch the accompanying video