Maharashtra Seamless foresees rebound in US & Canada demand after export decline

According to Saket Jindal, Maharashtra Seamless has been witnessing a dip in demand for its products in both the United States and Canada. The declining trend has been a matter of concern for the company as these markets hold significant importance for its overall growth and profitability.

A rebound could likely be expected in exports to the US and Canada markets following a decline in demand, feels Saket Jindal, Managing Director of Maharashtra Seamless, manufacturer of ERW and Seamless pipes.

“The decline is mainly in the exports and it should pick up soon by next month. Our exports is mainly to US and Canada,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, Jindal remains optimistic, expecting the situation to improve in the near future, particularly for exports, with a promising rebound anticipated within the next month.

The MD highlighted that the primary factor contributing to the overall decline is a significant drop in exports. Exports form a crucial component of Maharashtra Seamless' operations, and any faltering in this domain can create ripples in the company's financial performance.

Several factors could be contributing to this challenging phase. Possible reasons might include shifts in the global economic landscape, changes in industry demand, or supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Despite the current downturn, Jindal maintains a positive outlook for the future. He expects the slump to be temporary and anticipates a turnaround in the coming weeks. The company is closely monitoring market conditions and strategising accordingly to be prepared for the projected rebound.

Jindal remains hopeful that the demand for Maharashtra Seamless' products in the US and Canada markets will experience an upswing within the next month. As market dynamics change and business conditions stabilise, the company aims to leverage the anticipated recovery to its advantage.

As the company navigates through this challenging period, Maharashtra Seamless is likely to adopt various strategies to weather the storm. These may include adjusting production levels, exploring new market opportunities, or optimizing the supply chain to enhance operational efficiency.

For more details, watch the accompanying video