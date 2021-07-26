Q1 earnings: ICICI Bank outperforms HDFC Bank on nearly every count

India's top private sector lender HDFC Bank has been a long-time favourite of investors over ICICI Bank — on almost all parameters. While the country's second-largest private sector lender has been plagued by a host of issues from governance to relatively poor asset quality.

This, however, looks to change now with the turnaround at the ICICI Bank getting all the attention at Dalal Street. Even though debate still ensues between investors comparing the two banking majors of India, data on various counts indicates that ICICI Bank has upped its game of late.

For starters, ICICI Bank's net profit surged to Rs 4,616 crore in Q1 FY22, a growth of 78 percent compared with the same quarter last year, driven by solid loan growth, stronger margins, a rebound in fee income, and contained credit costs.

Keeping aside concerns regarding ICICI Bank’s asset quality owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts have raised price targets for the bank. The lender remains Morgan Stanley’s top pick in the banking sector and has an 'overweight' call on the stock with the target at Rs 900 per share while Bernstein noted that the company has a digital focus leading to granular loan growth and that the bank's margin is at an all-time high aided by a low cost of funds.

When compared to its biggest rival—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank's growth may appear more rewarding to investors.

HDFC Bank clocked Rs 7,729.6 crore as net profit for the June quarter, lower than analysts' estimates. The second wave of COVID-19 interrupted business operations for over two-thirds of the quarter, leading to a drop in efficiency in collection efforts and higher levels of provisions, according to the country’s largest private lender.

According to CLSA, HDFC’s NII growth of less than 10 percent YoY was weak and reflected a big loan mix shift to corporate over the past two years and the recent drop in its unsecured credit book, part of which should reverse as retail disbursements pick up. Morgan Stanley stated that the June quarter EPS came in one percent below their estimates and it further reduced EPS estimates by two percent.

Here is a comparison in terms of net interest income growth rate and net interest margin movement between the two lenders.

HDFC Bank in Q1FY22 recorded its lowest ever NII growth, the first time in single digits while ICICI Bank’s NII growth continues to remain in healthy double digits.

HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) in the last 17 quarters has declined from 4.4 percent to 4.1 percent while for ICICI Bank, it has increased from 3.27 percent to 3.89 percent—an all-time high.