PVR Inox Q4 results | Multiplex chain reports loss of Rs 333 crore

Multiplex chain operator PVR Inox Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a net loss of Rs 333.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

As the appointed date for the PVR-INOX merger was January 1, 2023, the Q4 FY23 results for the company are reported on a merged basis for PVR and INOX and are not comparable with Q4 FY22 reported results.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 105 crore, PVR said in an exchange filing. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,143.2 crore during the period under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 263.9 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. The EBITDA margin stood at 23.1 percent in the reporting quarter, the company said. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

During the quarter, 30.5 million patrons visited our cinemas and added 79 screens across 13 properties. The average ticket price is Rs 239 and the average F&B spend per patron stood at Rs 119, the company said.

In the previous fiscal year, PVR & INOX launched 168 new screens in 30 cinemas, and the company plans to open 150-175 more screens in FY24.

As of date, PVR’s screen portfolio (including 38 management screens) stands at 1,689 screens across 361 cinemas in 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, said, "The year gone by marks the first full year of uninhibited operations for the exhibition industry. There was considerable volatility in the box office quarter on quarter."

He said the integration process is proceeding smoothly and he is confident of achieving operational synergies of Rs 225 crore over the next 12-24 months.

Shares of PVR Inox Ltd ended at Rs 1,468.90, up by Rs 21.65, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.