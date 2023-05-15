PVR Inox Q4 results | Multiplex chain reports loss of Rs 333 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

As the appointed date for the PVR-INOX merger was January 1, 2023, the Q4 FY23 results for the company are reported on a merged basis for PVR and INOX and are not comparable with Q4 FY22 reported results. Shares of PVR Inox Ltd ended at Rs 1,468.90, up by Rs 21.65, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

Multiplex chain operator PVR Inox Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a net loss of Rs 333.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. As the appointed date for the PVR-INOX merger was January 1, 2023, the Q4 FY23 results for the company are reported on a merged basis for PVR and INOX and are not comparable with Q4 FY22 reported results.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 105 crore, PVR said in an exchange filing. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,143.2 crore during the period under review.