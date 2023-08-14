Puravankara achieves highest-ever sales in Q1, expects the trend to continue

Puravankara recorded its highest-ever sales value in a quarter at around Rs 1,100 crore and the company expects this trend to continue. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of the company highlighted this as a crucial factor contributing to their exceptional growth.

Puravankara recorded its highest-ever sales value in a quarter at around Rs 1,100 crore and the company expects this trend to continue. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of the company highlighted this as a crucial factor contributing to their exceptional growth.

He said, “This is the first year as an organisation, we have beaten our Q4 number in a leaner quarter. And of course, reflective of the fact that we have done 119 percent growth on a year-on-year basis is clearly the fact is that the business is performing.”

Kapoor confidently affirmed, “We are expecting to continue the same trend. We are launching more projects in this quarter and the next quarter.”

The CEO further elaborated on the company's future plans, revealing an impressive lineup of projects. He revealed, "During the year, we have about 16 billion square foot of total launch developable area. Our share of it, developer's share of it is about 13 million."

One of the noteworthy aspects of Puravankara's recent success is the improved performance of their sustenance projects. Kapoor highlighted this as a crucial factor contributing to their exceptional growth.

When discussing the financial aspects of the company's operations, Kapoor highlighted Puravankara's commitment to managing its debt effectively. "From the debt point of view, we are consistently at similar levels, we intend to keep it at similar levels," he explained.

Kapoor also acknowledged the need for capital infusion in new acquisitions, which is an integral part of Puravankara's growth strategy. He stated, "While we repay debt, there will also be capital required for new acquisitions, and therefore the debt numbers will remain the same."

Watch the accompanying video for more