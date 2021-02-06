Punjab & Sind Bank loss zooms to Rs 2,375 crore in Q3 as provisions spike

Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its net loss in December quarter 2020-21 spiralled to Rs 2,375.53 crore on higher provisions for bad loans.

The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 255.49 crore in the same period a year ago. In the September quarter also, the bank had a loss of Rs 401.27 crore.

Total income in the quarter under review also fell to Rs 1,982.52 crore from Rs 2,077.01 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net income fell 9.1 percent to Rs 1,763.10 crore and income on investments was down 12.1 percent to Rs 455.42 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) remained high at 13.14 percent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020, compared to 13.58 percent by the year-ago same period.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans stood at Rs 8,489.89 crore by the end of December 2020 as against Rs 8,923.49 crore earlier.

Net NPAs came down significantly at 2.84 percent (Rs 1,638.25 crore) as against 8.71 percent (Rs 5,417.79 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies spiked to Rs 2,924.69 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 494.30 crore. Of this, provisions for bad loans were Rs 1482.17 crore, which was higher than Rs 464.01 crore a year ago.

The bank said during the quarter, it has fully provided for frauds declared up to December 31, 2020.

In the case of two NPA accounts having a balance outstanding of Rs 758.77 crore where the provision of Rs 486.81 crore was held till September 2020 and are declared fraud up to the reporting date, the bank has provided for the balance amount of Rs 271.96 crore till December 31, 2020.

"As such, a total provision of Rs 903.33 crore including these two accounts has been made during the quarter," the bank said.

Further, the provisions held in respect of total borrowal accounts referred to NCLT stood at Rs 4,429.26 crore as against balance outstanding of Rs 4,965.66 crore, it added.

Also, as part of the one time MSME restructuring, the bank has restructured as many as 9,378 accounts worth Rs 470.54 crore.

With respect to the Supreme Court order and RBI guidelines, the bank has kept Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) as a standard account, it said further.

However, necessary provisions as per norms have been made wherein it has not treated amount worth Rs 156.52 crore (DAMEPL) as NPA and has held provisions of Rs 81.61 crore, which is higher than the required amount of Rs 62.88 crore, it said.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 87.99 percent by the end of the December quarter against 76.12 percent a year ago.