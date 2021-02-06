Earnings Punjab & Sind Bank loss zooms to Rs 2,375 crore in Q3 as provisions spike Updated : February 06, 2021 07:55 PM IST Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its net loss in December quarter 2020-21 spiralled to Rs 2,375.53 crore on higher provisions for bad loans. The bank said during quarter, it has fully provided for frauds declared up to December 31, 2020. Net NPAs came down significantly at 2.84 percent (Rs 1,638.25 crore) as against 8.71 percent (Rs 5,417.79 crore). Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply