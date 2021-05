Punjab and Sind Bank posted its Q4FY21 earnings reporting profit after eight quarters. Though net interest income (NII) and net interest margins (NIMs) have slipped in Q4, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis NIM and NII have gone up. S Krishnan, Managing Director and CEO, Punjab and Sind Bank discussed the performance.

“We have an internal target of 12 percent for the loan growth,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“During the last year, we have marginally brought down the gross non-performing assets (NPAs),” he stated.

The number of slippages in Q4FY21 for the bank is around Rs 1,500 crore. “The FY22 slippages will be little less than Q4FY21 slippages,” he mentioned.

On restructuring, he shared, “I expect around Rs 3,000-4,000 crore to be restructured in resolution-II.”

The bank has concentrated on low-cost deposits, because of which the current account/savings account (CASA) has gone up by about 19 percent.