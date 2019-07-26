Earnings
Punjab National Bank's net profit rises to Rs 1,018 crore in June quarter
Updated : July 26, 2019 01:43 PM IST
The second-largest public sector bank, Punjab National Bank’s net interest income during June quarter declined by 11.7 percent to Rs 4,14,136 as against Rs 4,69,186 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The consolidated net profit increased to Rs 1,018.63 crore from the loss of Rs 940.01 crore in Q1FY19.
Net NPAs for the June quarter rose to 7.17 percent compared to 6.56 percent QoQ, and declined from 10.58 percent from last year.
