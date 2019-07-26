Earnings

Punjab National Bank's net profit rises to Rs 1,018 crore in June quarter

Updated : July 26, 2019 01:43 PM IST

The second-largest public sector bank, Punjab National Bank’s net interest income during June quarter declined by 11.7 percent to Rs 4,14,136 as against Rs 4,69,186 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consolidated net profit increased to Rs 1,018.63 crore from the loss of Rs 940.01 crore in Q1FY19.