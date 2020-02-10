#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Punjab & Sind Bank posts Rs 255 crore loss for third quarter as bad loans soar

Updated : February 10, 2020 08:56 PM IST

The state-owned lender had made a net profit of Rs 22.34 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Total income during the third quarter of 2019-20 declined to Rs 2,077.01 crore from Rs 2,337.13 crore for the year ago same period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Net NPAs too increased to 8.71 per cent (Rs 5,417.79 crore) from 6.90 per cent (Rs 4,696.47 crore).
