Earnings
Punjab & Sind Bank posts Rs 255 crore loss for third quarter as bad loans soar
Updated : February 10, 2020 08:56 PM IST
The state-owned lender had made a net profit of Rs 22.34 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Total income during the third quarter of 2019-20 declined to Rs 2,077.01 crore from Rs 2,337.13 crore for the year ago same period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Net NPAs too increased to 8.71 per cent (Rs 5,417.79 crore) from 6.90 per cent (Rs 4,696.47 crore).