PTC India aims for disbursements over Rs 4500 crore for FY22

PTC India Financial Services expects disbursement to go over Rs 4,500 crore in the current year (FY22), the company’s MD and CEO Pawan Singh said on August 6.

“We have a disbursement target of over Rs 4,500 crore in the current year and we have sanctioned budget close to Rs 7,000 crore in the current year,” he told CNBC-TV18. He added that the firm is back on track in terms of growth trajectory.

Speaking about asset resolution, Singh said the company has a net exposure of Rs 162 crore for IL&FS Tamil Nadu. He added that the final hearing in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has taken place and the resolution is likely to happen this month.

