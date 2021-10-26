Private banks Q2FY22 report card: Profitability, asset quality improve across the board

ICICI Bank has stood out in Q2 on all parameters, be it margins, asset quality, balance sheet growth, earnings growth etc.

Almost all major private banks have reported their Q2FY22 earnings and profitability and asset quality have shown significant improvement across the board.

Axis Bank also posted record high quarterly profit on back of lower provisions.

Almost all private banks saw lower slippages after the hit that they saw from first and second waves of COVID pandemic.

