Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results | Net profit at Rs 267 crore, revenue slumps 13%

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported a 30.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 267 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Prestige Estates Projects posted a net profit of Rs 205 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,680.9 crore, falling 13.3 percent against Rs 1,938.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 14.1 percent to Rs 526.7 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 461.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 31.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 23.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd ended at Rs 599.95, up by Rs 14.95, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.