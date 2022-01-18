Prestige Estates hits 52-week high as real estate major logs record quarterly sales, collections in Q3

Prestige Estates shares touched a 52-week high price of Rs 553.40 apiece on Tuesday. The stock gained after investors responded positively to the real estate major's third-quarter results wherein it registered its highest ever quarterly sales of Rs 4,267.6 crore, up 111 percent year-on-year (YoY), and the highest-ever collections of Rs 2,431.6 crore, up 70 percent YoY.

Prestige said its sales for the nine months ending December stood at a record Rs 7,113.4 crore and collections at Rs 5,005.4 crore, up 97 percent and 51 percent YoY, respectively.

The new sales were backed by the strong response to its newly-launched projects, the company said. "We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint in high growth opportunity markets," said a release by the company.

Irfan Razack, Chairman, Prestige Group, said, “We are delighted to announce another robust performance during Q3F22. The new sales were backed by the great response to our newly-launched projects; Prestige Avalon, Aspen & Eden Park, Part of The Prestige City, Bengaluru, Prestige Beverly Hills, Hyderabad and the existing inventories across geographies. It is a very exciting time for the brand, with new launches and markets to support the ambitious growth plans we have set for ourselves. ”

