Premium products picking up as bars & restaurants opening up: United Breweries

Liquor firm United Breweries Ltd (UBL) on Friday said the company's premium products are picking up with the opening up of bars and restaurants after it reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore for the second quarter.

In an interview with CNBCTV18, Rishi Pardal, managing director and chief executive officer, said, "Looking at pre-pandemic (COVID-19), the company is very close to those margin levels. Even though we are not at 100 percent of those volumes, we are at about 78 percent of those volumes, but the margins are pretty close to those levels right now."

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3.61 crore during the July-September period of the previous fiscal, UBL, majority-owned by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken N V, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations climbed 47.15 percent to Rs 3,294.73 crore as against Rs 2,238.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 3,189.75 crore, up 40.77 per from Rs 2,265.95 crore earlier.

