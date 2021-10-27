Prefer ICICI Bank over Axis Bank: HDFC Securities

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Krishnan ASV, lead analyst-BFSI, HDFC Securities, said, "We have a buy on Axis Bank, but we are far more constructive on multiples with ICICI Bank." He also said that among Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank, he prefers the former.

Axis Bank, on Tuesday, reported a 86 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to post its highest quarterly profit of Rs 3,133 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,683 crore. The bank's operating profit for the quarter was Rs 5,928 crore while the core operating profit was Rs 5,456 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 8 percent YOY to Rs 7,900 crore from Rs 7,326 crore in Q2FY21. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY22 stood at 3.39 percent.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,032 crore for the July-September period, down 7 percent on a year-on-year basis. The private sector lender's standalone net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 3.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,020.6 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margin- a key measure of a bank's profitability- came in at 4.45 percent in the July-September period, as against 4.6 percent in the previous quarter.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Krishnan ASV, lead analyst-BFSI, HDFC Securities, said, “With Axis Bank, the past few quarters have been one step forward, one-and-a-half steps back. So, this was the step forward quarter both in terms of asset quality and impairment as well as having found some stability I think this is a franchise which is now rediscovering stability.”

He added, “Asset quality outcomes were extremely refreshing to see. Having said that, they still lag their peers on growth, I think that confidence needs to be now restored so they can actually contain impairment even after they continue to hit the accelerator. So, I think that is probably stage two for Axis. Now as far as the bad book is concerned, I think they are fairly stable.”

Krishnan said, “We have a buy on Axis, but we are far more constructive on multiples with ICICI Bank.”

On Kotak and Bajaj Finance, Krishnan said, “Both are formidable franchises, but both have very steep valuations right now. So, purely from a relative positioning, I would imagine that Bajaj Finance is probably closer to what you can look at because as I said, Kotak Mahindra Bank and growth have generally been poles apart. Bajaj, if it is able to find some success with the super app, then you know that there is another lever there in terms of growth and they will deliver that 4 percent return on assets (ROA), so I would imagine little more leaning towards Bajaj between the two. But both are extremely expensive. So right now, we would have a reduced stance on both.”

