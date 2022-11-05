Power Grid misses estimates as margin dips 420 bps, net profit up 8%

By CNBCTV18.com

While Power Grid managed to earn more revenue from the same period in FY22, the company's margin tanked 420 basis points to 84.5 percent in the September quarter in FY23 from 88.7 percent in Q2FY22.

Power Grid Corporation of India posted a 8.1 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 3,650.2 crore during the July-September period of this financial year versus Rs 3,376 crore in the same period in FY22. The power transmission company missed a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 3,700 crore.

Here is a look at the company's September quarter results:

While Power Grid managed to earn more revenue from the same period in FY22, the company's margin dipped 420 basis points to 84.5 percent in the September quarter in FY23 from 88.7 percent in Q2FY22.

The company did not meet estimates on the profit front, too, here is a look:

The company notified the BSE in a filing that the board of directors, in their meeting held on November 5, approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each (at 50 percent of the paid-up equity share capital) for FY23.