Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeearnings News

    Power Grid misses estimates as margin dips 420 bps, net profit up 8%

    Power Grid misses estimates as margin dips 420 bps, net profit up 8%

    Power Grid misses estimates as margin dips 420 bps, net profit up 8%
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    While Power Grid managed to earn more revenue from the same period in FY22, the company's margin tanked 420 basis points to 84.5 percent in the September quarter in FY23 from 88.7 percent in Q2FY22.

    Power Grid Corporation of India posted a 8.1 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 3,650.2 crore during the July-September period of this financial year versus Rs 3,376 crore in the same period in FY22. The power transmission company missed a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 3,700 crore.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Here is a look at the company's September quarter results:
    While Power Grid managed to earn more revenue from the same period in FY22, the company's margin dipped 420 basis points to 84.5 percent in the September quarter in FY23 from 88.7 percent in Q2FY22.
    The company did not meet estimates on the profit front, too, here is a look:
    The company notified the BSE in a filing that the board of directors, in their meeting held on November 5, approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each (at 50 percent of the paid-up equity share capital) for FY23.
    Also Read: Titan’s second quarter sparkles as net profit rises 34% on strong jewellery demand
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PowerGrid Corporation of India

    Previous Article

    SBI Q2 Results: India's largest lender posts bumper quarter as net profit swells 74%

    Next Article

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng