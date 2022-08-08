    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeearnings News

    Power Grid posts 36.6% decline in June quarter net profit
    Shares of Power Grid ended at Rs 221.95, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

    State-owned Power Grid Corporation Ltd (PGCIL) on August 8 reported a 36.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 3,801.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 5,998.3 crore.

    Total revenue stood at Rs 10,905.2 crore during the period under review, up 6.7 percent against Rs 10,218.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

    Also Read: Adani Ports says best ever quarterly results but net profit fell due to forex loss

    At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 2.8 percent to Rs 9,249.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 9,000.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

    The EBITDA margin stood at 84.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 88.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

    The results came after the close of the market hours.

    Also Read: SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% at Rs 6,068.1 crore, misses Street estimates

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

