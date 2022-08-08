Power Grid posts 36.6% decline in June quarter net profit

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Shares of Power Grid ended at Rs 221.95, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation Ltd (PGCIL) on August 8 reported a 36.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 3,801.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 5,998.3 crore.

Total revenue stood at Rs 10,905.2 crore during the period under review, up 6.7 percent against Rs 10,218.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 2.8 percent to Rs 9,249.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 9,000.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 84.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 88.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The results came after the close of the market hours.