Power Grid beats Q4 estimates with 4% rise in net profit, declares dividend

Power Grid beats Q4 estimates with 4% rise in net profit, declares dividend


By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 19, 2023 9:05:36 PM IST (Published)

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.75 per share for the financial year 2022-23. Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 233.80, down by Rs 1.50, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation Ltd on Friday, May 19, reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 4,320.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,156.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,100 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 12,263.7 crore during the period under review, up 14.8 percent against Rs 10,686.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenues of Rs 11,200 crore for the quarter under review.
