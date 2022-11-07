Cross
    Homeearnings News

    Poly Medicure says so sign of export slowdown despite rupee weakening against the dollar

    Poly Medicure says so sign of export slowdown despite rupee weakening against the dollar

    By Reema Tendulkar   | Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
    Medical devices maker Poly Medicure saw a nearly 30 percent jump in profit and margin. 60 percent of Poly Medicure's revenue comes from exports of which 70 percent is dollar-denominated. Himanshu Baid, MD of Poly Medicure discussed the earnings, the impact of a strong dollar and status of the PLI scheme and more.

    Medical devices maker Poly Medicure saw a nearly 30 percent jump in profit and margin in the recently reported second-quarter earnings of the current financial year.
    Though Poly Medicure's bulk of revenue comes from exports of which 70 percent is dollar-denominated, the company did not see a major impact of the recent movements in the rupee rate versus the dollar.
    Himanshu Baid, MD of Poly Medicure discussed the earnings, the impact of a strong dollar and the status of the PLI scheme in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
    “We see no sign of slowing down in exports. We have got a good run right now. We have seen around 30 percent growth in exports and that continues,” he said.
    The domestic business of the company grew by around 27 percent on quarter on quarter basis and the export business grew by around 22 percent in the same period.
    The company feels there has been only a marginal impact of the dollar strengthening against the rupee in recent times.
    “Maybe less than a percent on the revenue because we also have euro and GBP-denominated exports. So overall, it balanced out,” Baid explained.
    Also Read: This company says will see a 200 bps boost in margin due to weak rupee
    Moreover, what has helped is the softening of raw material and freight prices in August. The impact of this should be visible in the next two quarters.
    Currently, the company is doing close to around one million dollars of business in the US.
    “We have done some new filings in November for a couple of product approvals, if that goes through in quarter four we should get all our approvals and we should start a revenue stream from the US. In three-four years, we are looking at around close to $15-20 million revenue from the US markets,” said Baid.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
