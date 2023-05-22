English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsPolicybazaar parent PB Fintech Q4 net loss shrinks, revenue surges 61%

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech Q4 net loss shrinks, revenue surges 61%

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech Q4 net loss shrinks, revenue surges 61%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 8:19:39 PM IST (Published)

Insurance premiums increased 65 percent year-on-year from the current business in Q4. Shares of PB Fintech Ltd ended at Rs 618.75, down by Rs 11.10, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.

PB Fintech, operator of the insurance aggregator platform Policybazaar, on Monday, May 22, reported a net loss of Rs 8.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 219.6 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 869.1 crore during the period, up 61 percent against Rs 540.29 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


Insurance premiums increased 65 percent year-on-year from the current business to Rs 3,586 crore in Q4, and credit disbursals were at Rs 3,358 crore, up 53 percent year-on-year. The operating revenue grew 61 percent year-on-year to Rs 869 crore, the company said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X