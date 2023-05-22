Policybazaar parent PB Fintech Q4 net loss shrinks, revenue surges 61%

Insurance premiums increased 65 percent year-on-year from the current business in Q4. Shares of PB Fintech Ltd ended at Rs 618.75, down by Rs 11.10, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.

PB Fintech, operator of the insurance aggregator platform Policybazaar, on Monday, May 22, reported a net loss of Rs 8.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 219.6 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 869.1 crore during the period, up 61 percent against Rs 540.29 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.