PNC Infratech Q1 Results | Net profit dips 25% to Rs 181 crore, revenue Rs 2,092 crore

Infrastructure firm PNC Infratech Ltd on Friday reported a 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 180.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, PNC Infratech posted a net profit of Rs 240.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,091.7 crore during the period under review, falling 1.9 percent against Rs 2,052.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 15.8 percent to Rs 436.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 518.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 20.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 25.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd ended at Rs 351.50, down by Rs 6.40, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.