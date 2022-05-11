State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 65.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 201.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 586.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs Rs 1,388.1 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, grew 5 percent YoY to Rs 7,304.1 crore against Rs 6,956.8 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The provisioning coverage ratio as of March 31, 2022, works out to 81.60 percent (80.14 percent as of March 31, 2021).

The Board of Directors has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.64 per equity share (32%) of the face value of 2/- each to the shareholders of the bank for the year 2021-22, subject to the approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Punjab National Bank ended at Rs 33.10, down by Rs 0.20, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.