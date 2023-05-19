PNB reports profit at Rs 1,159 crore, net interest income rises 30%

The net interest income (NII) was 30 percent up at Rs 9,498.7 crore versus Rs 7,304.1 crore YoY. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 8.74 percent versus 9.76 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported 477 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,158.6 crore for the March quarter versus Rs 201.6 crore year-on-year (YoY). The net interest income (NII) was 30 percent up at Rs 9,498.7 crore versus Rs 7,304.1 crore YoY.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share (32.5 percent) of face value of Rs 2 each for fiscal 2022-23.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 8.74 percent versus 9.76 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net NPA for the fourth quarter rose by 2.72 percent versus 3.30 percent QoQ. In numbers, gross NPA came in at Rs 77,327.7 crore versus Rs 83,583.9 crore QoQ and net NPA stood at Rs 22,585 crore versus Rs 26,363.1 crore (QoQ).

Provisions of the bank was reported at Rs 3,624.7 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 3,908.1 crore QoQ and Rs 4,563.6 crore YoY. Provisions for loan losses dropped 20 percent YoY to Rs 3,625 crore for the quarter under review.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 27,269 crore from Rs 21,095 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing. Interest income grew to Rs 23,849 crore during the period under review against Rs 18,645 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the deposits of the bank increased 12 percent to Rs 12.8 lakh crore as of March 2023, compared with Rs 11.46 lakh crore in the March 2022 quarter. The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 15.50 percent, including CET-1 ratio of 11.22 for the quarter under review.