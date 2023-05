PNB reports profit at Rs 1,159 crore, net interest income rises 30%

The net interest income (NII) was 30 percent up at Rs 9,498.7 crore versus Rs 7,304.1 crore YoY. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 8.74 percent versus 9.76 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported 477 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,158.6 crore for the March quarter versus Rs 201.6 crore year-on-year (YoY). The net interest income (NII) was 30 percent up at Rs 9,498.7 crore versus Rs 7,304.1 crore YoY. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share (32.5 percent) of face value of Rs 2 each for fiscal 2022-23.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 8.74 percent versus 9.76 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net NPA for the fourth quarter rose by 2.72 percent versus 3.30 percent QoQ. In numbers, gross NPA came in at Rs 77,327.7 crore versus Rs 83,583.9 crore QoQ and net NPA stood at Rs 22,585 crore versus Rs 26,363.1 crore (QoQ).