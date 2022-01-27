PNB Q3 results: Net profit spikes 123% YoY to Rs 1,126 crore, beats estimates

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a 123 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,126 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 506 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,033.8 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII) of the lender grew 6.5 percent YoY to Rs 7,803.2 crore against Rs 8,345.8 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Gross NPA stood at 12.88 percent in the December quarter against 13.63 percent in the September quarter. Net NPA came at 4.9 percent against 5.49 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Punjab National Bank ended at Rs 41.10, up by Rs 1.70, or 4.31 percent on the BSE.