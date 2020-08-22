PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 308 crore for the quarter ended June even as provisions for bad loans doubled.

The country's second-largest lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,018.63 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20.

While the figures show a drop of 70 percent, the bank in a regulatory filing said the results are not comparable as it merged Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself effective April 1, 2020.

“Operating profit of the bank grew by 2.5 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 5,280 crore in the first quarter of FY'21,” the bank said in a separate statement.

Total income rose to Rs 24,292.80 crore during the June quarter of 2020-21, as against Rs 15,161.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On the assets front, the lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 14.11 percent of gross advances at the end of June 2020, as against 16.49 percent at the end of June 2019.

Net NPAs declined to 5.39 percent as against 7.17 percent earlier.

However, provisions for bad loans more than doubled to Rs 4,836.40 crore from Rs 2,147.13 crore.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 80.75 percent from 70.37 percent.