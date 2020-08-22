  • SENSEX
PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

While the figures show a drop of 70 percent, the bank in a regulatory filing said the results are not comparable as it merged Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself effective April 1, 2020.
