PNB Housing Finance Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 279 crore, NII up 27%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 480.30, up by Rs 11.55, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

PNB Housing Finance, an arm of state-owned Punjab National Bank, on Thursday reported a 64.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 279.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 170 crore.

NII

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 627.7 crore, up from Rs 494.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

GNPA

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 3.83 percent as on March 31, 2023, as compared to 8.13 percent as on March 31, 2022, and 4.87 percent as on December 31, 2022. The retail GNPA is 2.57 percent as on March 31, 2023, as compared to 3.89 percent as on March 31, 2022, and 2.86 percent as on December 31, 2022.