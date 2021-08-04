PNB Housing Finance Q1FY22: Net profit slips 5% to Rs 243 crore

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported an over 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 243.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 257.18 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, it was higher than Rs 127 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY22: Net profit slips 5% to Rs 243 crore
PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported an over 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 243.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 257.18 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, it was higher than Rs 127 crore in the March 2021 quarter.
The total income of the company fell to Rs 1,692.88 crore in Q1FY22, as against Rs 1,872.33 crore in Q1FY21, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. On a standalone basis, the net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 234.96 crore, compared to Rs 259.61 crore a year ago.
The total income stood at Rs 1,676.45 crore in June 2021 quarter, lower than Rs 1,868.58 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of PNB Housing Finance stock closed 5 percent higher at Rs 720.45 apiece on BSE.
Tags
Previous Article

Indian firms plan to invest $27 billion to boost refining capacity by 2025

Next Article

Yellow Diamond chips maker Prataap Snacks looking at cost rationalisation instead of price hike, says CEO