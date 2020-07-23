PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%

PNB Housing Finance reported 9.5 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.18 crore for the quarter ended June 2020as against Rs 284.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's Net Interest Income (NII) during Q1FY21 registered a decline of 22 percent to Rs 487.8 crore from Rs 625.5 crore in the year-ago period. The Net Interest Margin also declined to 2.66 percent compared to 3.14 percent due to nil securitization during Q1FY21 as against Rs 2,318 crore during Q1FY20.

Pre-provision operating profit decreased by 30 percent to Rs 404.6 crore from Rs 578.2 crore.

Loan assets de-grew by 10 percent to Rs 68,009 crore as on June 30, 2020, from Rs 75,933 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Asset under Management (AUM) fell by 5 percent to Rs 83,495 crore as on June 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 88,333 crore as on June 30, 2019. Share of Retail Loans was 82 percent and Corporate loans were 18 percent of the AUM down from 20 percent as on June 30, 2019.

The company's AUM under moratorium reduced significantly to 39 percent as of June 30, 2020, from 56 percent in Phase 1. Retail Loans under moratorium account for 29 percent of the Retail AUM which has also reduced from 49 percent in Phase 1.

Asset quality during Q1FY21 was stable as Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at 2.76 percent as against 2.75 percent in the previous quarter. Net NPA declined to 1.67 percent from 1.75 percent, QoQ.

The disbursements stood at Rs 694 crore during Q1FY21 as compared to Rs 7,634 crore during Q1FY20. The lower disbursements were due to the impact of lockdown and economic slowdown, the company said.

“During the quarter, the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the disbursements resulting in the lowest quarterly disbursements in more than 24 quarters. However, with all our branches now operational we are witnessing an increasing trend in disbursement on a month on month basis," said Neeraj Vyas, Managing Director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance.

The company has rolled out its business plan for FY 20-21 and will continue to focus on the lower risk-weighted retail assets, resulting in a higher percentage of the retail book in the total AUM. As a part of cost rationalization, the company has merged two branches during the quarter and will merge a few more over the next few months.

"During the year, the company will continue its focus on recovery, liquidity, sell-down of the corporate book, cost rationalization and strengthen its balance sheet by a further reduction in gearing," Vyas said.

At 3 pm, shares of PNB Housing Finance were locked at upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 210.25 apiece on the BSE.