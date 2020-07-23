  • SENSEX
PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%

Updated : July 23, 2020 04:29 PM IST

Loan Assets degrew by 10 percent YoY to Rs 68,009 crore as on June 30, 2020, from Rs 75,933 crore as on June 30, 2019.
The company's AUM under moratorium reduced significantly to 39 percent as of June 30, 2020 from 56 percent in Phase 1.
