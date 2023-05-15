Plastic player Astral Q4 net profit rises 45%, revenue up 8%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Astral Ltd ended at Rs 1,594.70, up by Rs 21.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

PVC pipes and plastic products maker Astral Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a 45.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 205.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 141.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,506.2 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,390.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 42.5 percent to Rs 309 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 216.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 20.5 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 15.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

