Plastic player Astral Q4 net profit rises 45%, revenue up 8%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Astral Ltd ended at Rs 1,594.70, up by Rs 21.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.
PVC pipes and plastic products maker Astral Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a 45.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 205.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 141.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,506.2 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,390.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 42.5 percent to Rs 309 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 216.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 20.5 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 15.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Shares of Astral Ltd ended at Rs 1,594.70, up by Rs 21.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read