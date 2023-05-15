English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsPlastic player Astral Q4 net profit rises 45%, revenue up 8%

Plastic player Astral Q4 net profit rises 45%, revenue up 8%

Plastic player Astral Q4 net profit rises 45%, revenue up 8%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 15, 2023 7:04:24 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Astral Ltd ended at Rs 1,594.70, up by Rs 21.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

PVC pipes and plastic products maker Astral Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a 45.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 205.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 141.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,506.2 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,390.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X