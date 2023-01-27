English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

Pidilite optimistic about the future after tiding over perfect raw material storm

earnings | Jan 27, 2023 5:29 AM IST

Pidilite optimistic about the future after tiding over perfect raw material storm

Profile image
By Mangalam Maloo   Jan 27, 2023 5:29 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Pidilite's management is now optimistic about the future and sees light at the end of the tunnel.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Pidilite Ind share

TRADE
Pidilite's gross margins have declined between 800 - 1,200 basis points compared to two years ago and that is due to the "perfect raw material storm" that the company has gone through, according to its Managing Director Bharat Puri.

Recommended Articles

View All
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"This has probably been (raw material storm) over the last 24-30 months pretty much for the world, but especially for us," Puri told CNBC-TV18 in a post-earnings interaction.
The increase in raw material prices meant passing on the higher costs to consumers which Pidilite did not do so fully. "It is not a decrease of 100, 200 or 400 basis points, we are talking of 800-1,200 basis points or 8-12 percent of sales, which has been unnatural and obviously we have not passed all of it on," Puri said.
But Puri is now optimistic about the future and sees light at the end of the tunnel. The company is now buying raw materials, which, according to Puri, "are the correct prices." He also does not see the need to cut prices even as inflation has moderated as the company did not hike them as much to begin with.
Pidilite's December quarter earnings missed estimates on all fronts with consumer business volumes growing only 1 percent, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll projection of a 3-4 percent growth.
Puri also mentioned that rural and semi-urban areas continue to witness demand strain and are yet to see a recovery. However, he is increasingly optimistic about the future of the business with a focus on positive volume growth.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has cut Pidilite's earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6-13 percent over financial year 2023-2025 due to a miss on estimates in the December quarter and a moderation in growth prospects. However, it expects healthy earnings growth from the March quarter due to a reduction in VAM prices, which is a key raw material.
"Nevertheless, expensive valuations do not leave any room for upside potential," the brokerage said in its note while maintaining its neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Pidilite have declined over 5 percent during the last 12 months.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X