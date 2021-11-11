Pidilite Q2 Results: Profit rises 5% to Rs 375 crore, beats Street estimates

Adhesive and paint maker Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 374.6 crore for the quarter ended September. The net profit was up 5.1 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Mumbai-based Pidilite Industries' revenue rose 39.7 percent on year to Rs 2,626.3 crore, according to a regulatory filing after market hours on Wednesday.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's profit at Rs 330 crore over revenue of Rs 2,355 crore for the three months to September 30.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation stood at at Rs 549.6 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 512.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Pidilite Industries' margin came in at 20.9 percent in the quarter ended September 2021, as against 27.3 percent in the three months to September 2020.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Pidilite Industries' EBITDA at Rs 475 crore and EBITDA margin at 20.2 percent.

Revenue from Pidilite Industries' consumer and bazaar business increased 39.5 percent on year. Revenue from the business to business segment saw growth of 41.2 percent.

Pidilite shares ended one percent lower at Rs 2,365.7 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement.

The stock has rewarded investors with a return of 50.4 percent in the past one year. The headline Nifty50 index rose 42.2 percent during this period.