Pidilite Industries is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on August 11. CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 111 percent at Rs 1,850 crore compared to Rs 877.8 crore YoY and EBITDA is expected to grow by 412 percent at Rs 340 crore.

Margins are likely to come at 18.5 percent.

Mangalam Maloo reports that the important thing to watch would be the volume growth for consumer business, which is likely to be between 110-120 percent.

