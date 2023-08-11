CNBC TV18
Pidilite Q1 Results: Management bets on domestic business for growth, confident of gross margin improvement

1 Min Read
By Mangalam Maloo  Aug 11, 2023 12:54:11 PM IST (Updated)

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the company's Managing Director Bharat Puri said that he is expecting domestic markets to drive growth going forward.

Pidilite Industries Ltd., India's largest manufacturer of adhesives is betting on its domestic markets to aid the company's growth going forward.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the company's Managing Director Bharat Puri said that he is expecting domestic markets to drive growth going forward.
Pidilite reported an operationally strong performance for the June quarter where revenue for the quarter grew by nearly 6 percent, while net profit grew by 32.5 percent. Operating profit or EBITDA was up by 33.5 percent, while margin expanded by over 400 basis points.
Pidilite's international subsidiaries, excluding Pidilite USA Inc. sales were flat compared to last year, largely due to uncertain economic conditions, currency devaluation challenges in some countries and local inflation pressures with a flat operating performance.
Puri also attributed the subdued international performance due to some weakness in demand. On the other hand, domestic subsidiaries continued to deliver robust sales growth driven by the Consumer & Bazaar business with improved margins.
First Published: Aug 11, 2023 12:41 PM IST
